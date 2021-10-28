28-year-old man from Oaxaca is arrested for exhibitionism in Progreso, Yucatan

Progreso, Yucatan, (October 18, 2021) .- Apparently drunk, and even intoxicated with some drug, a young worker from the Mexican state of Oaxaca, was arrested this Sunday afternoon on Progreso beach, for showing his genitalia to two women.

The individual, who came to work in Yucatán and is staying at a hotel in downtown Mérida, was dressed only in boxer shorts when he was detained on the Progreso boardwalk.

It was approximately 2 in the afternoon when the young man was walking on the beach and when he saw a 26-year-old girl he stopped in front of her and lowered his boxer shorts.

The girl was not stunned and asked for help, so the subject was arrested. He said his name is Juan C.O.R., 28 years old, who was sent to the Progreso municipal jail.

Before being transferred, another woman approached the police, who assured the local authorities that the Oaxacan man had also shown him his genitals in a street from there.

