22-year-old woman dies after undergoing an “aqualipo” in a private clinic in Monterrey

A young woman died after undergoing an “aqualipo” of her arms and abdomen at a beauty clinic in Monterrey, Nuevo León, México.

According to what was reported in local media reports, the events occurred this Tuesday, October 5, after a young woman named Cinthia Lizeth Vega underwent the so-called “Aqualipo” procedure.

Aqualipo® relies on the power of highly concentrated water to gently dislodge and remove fat from the body. Using water-jet technology, fat can be removed from the body with significantly less force than older liposuction techniques. The power of the water-jet detaches fat from its surrounding tissues, allowing the suction cannula to move freely. This limits the possibility of trauma to surrounding tissues, including skin, muscles, nerves, blood vessels, and septal attachments. Source: plastic-surgery-florida.com/aqualipo

Young woman suffered complications during “aqualipo” surgery and was taken to a medical clinic

The information indicates that Cinthia went to the beauty clinic called Elohim Servicios Integrales Estéticos, to perform the aesthetic procedure.

However, during the surgery, the 22-year-old girl suffered some complications for which an alleged doctor who attended the beauty clinic took her to the Camino Real Clinic in his car.

Despite the transfer so that the young woman received the necessary medical attention, during the night she was declared dead by the personnel of the medical center that is located in the north of Monterrey.

Versions indicate that upon arriving at the medical clinic, after complications during cosmetic surgery, Cinthia had already died.

However, the young woman was officially declared dead at 9:45 p.m., about 6 hours after entering the beauty clinic.

Beauty clinic staff escaped after the young woman’s death

Therefore, it is indicated, the employees of the establishment where Cinthia´s surgery was carried out escaped from the place to evade their responsibility for the death of the young woman.

Friends of Cinthia have declared that the young woman paid – since last September 28 – the sum of 4 thousand pesos for the liposuction of arms and abdomen.

After the death of the 22-year-old girl, the State Investigation Agency (AEI) of Nuevo León announced that it is already carrying out the corresponding investigations.

The agency has reported that the investigations have established that during the intervention, the victim suffered an increase in blood pressure, for which she was taken to the medical clinic.

It is worth mentioning that the Elohim Clinic does not have a facade or any type of sign that says the place is a clinic, but instead has an advertisement for the MVA Business Center, which is a real estate rental business.

Source: SDP Noticias

