21 minors have died from Covid-19 since the pandemic began in Yucatan

Mérida, Yucatán, (October 21, 2021) .- Since the pandemic began in the State, there are already 21 children and adolescents who have died as a result of Covid-19, revealed the Yucatan Health Secretariat (SSY) when informing that this Wednesday 20, a 14-year-old boy from Umán, who suffered from immunosuppression, lost his life.

According to statistics, only in 2020 there were 10 deaths of minors, 47.6 percent, and so far this year, there are already 11, 52.4 percent.

Of the total of minors who lost their lives, four are from Mérida, two are from Tizimín and Valladolid, respectively, and the rest, from Chankom, Dzilam González, Espita, Maxcanú, Oxkutzcab, Peto, Tekom, Tixcacalcupul, Tixméuac and Umán, Yucatan miunicipalities; as well as today three foreigners, specifically one from Campeche and two from Quintana Roo.

Regarding comorbidities and risk factors, seven had immunosuppression, five with chronic childhood malnutrition, while the rest, one suffered from multiple congenital anomalies, asthma, diabetes, gastrotomy, chronic kidney failure, leukemia and cardiovascular disease. Four even lacked a history of disease.

The first death of a minor was registered on June 22, 2020, a six-month-old male from Campeche, according to information provided by the SSY.

The second case occurred on July 12, a 14-year-old male with leukemia, from Mérida.

Also, on July 23, a three-year-old girl, who had immunosuppression, originally from Quintana Roo.

The next day it was also a five-year-old girl, originally from Espita, who suffered from diabetes.

Subsequently, on August 8, 2020, a 14-year-old man from Dzilam González died, suffering from malnutrition and gastrotomy.

Similarly, on August 19, a one-year-old girl, born in Chankom, died, who lacked comorbidities or risk factors.

The next day, it was a two-month-old baby, born in Peto, who had no comorbidities.

While on August 21 of the same year, it was an 11-month-old boy, from Tixméuac, who had malnutrition and chronic kidney failure.

On September 5, 2020, it was a 13-year-old male, originally from Tizimín, and on September 21, a one-month-old boy, from Mérida, both without comorbidities.

2021 deaths

In what corresponds to 2021, the first was on January 29, an 11-year-old male, who lost the battle to Covid-19, since he also had a serious nutritional disorder.

The SSY detailed that the infant was originally from Valladolid, who suffered from chronic child malnutrition.

Similarly, the second case occurred on May 24, it was a girl, 10 months old, diagnosed with immunosuppression.

Later, on August 6, was a 15-year-old girl from Maxcanú, who suffered from malnutrition.

On the 14th of that month there was a 13-year-old adolescent, originally from Oxkutzcab, who suffered from malnutrition.

While on the 24th of the eighth month it was a seven-year-old girl, who suffered from immunosuppression and was originally from Cozumel, Quintana Roo.

The first case in September was a fifteen-year-old, originally from Tizimín, who suffered from asthma, who died on the 23rd.

Then, on September 25, it was an 11-year-old man, from Valladolid, who had immunosuppression, and on September 30, it was a one-year-old girl, from Tixcacalcupul, who suffered from hydrocephalus.

The ninth case was registered today, October 1, a 17-year-old girl, who suffered from immunosuppression.

Also, the second deceased in October was a 15-year-old teenager from Tekom, who suffered from cardiovascular disease and immunosuppression.

Source: Yucatan ahora

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments