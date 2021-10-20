20 people die after confrontation of criminal groups in Chihuahua, México

Testimonies from indicate that the area is used as a breeding ground for criminal groups.

Chihuahua, (October 12, 2021).- The Chihuahua Attorney General’s Office reported on a confrontation between two criminal groups presented last Sunday in the municipality of Guadalupe y Calvo. According to the authorities, 20 people died from the events.

Neighbors of the area report that there were several hours of shooting between the armed groups, they also indicated that municipal authorities arrived in the area in a van in which they transported the bodies of the victims.

The Ministerial Authorities, members of the Sedena, and the State Forces also arrived at the place, who carried out the pertinent investigations of the case, in addition to initiating the search for the possible perpetrators.

The confrontation between the two criminal groups took place in the intricate area of Guadalupe and Clavo, where there is no highway, only dirt roads.

According to the testimonies, this area called the ‘Golden Triangle’ is controlled by the Sinaloa Cartel for the planting of poppies and marijuana, the same space that, according to reports, is in dispute with the now called New Juarez Cartel.

The Prosecutor’s Office assured that more information will be released in the next few hours, as elements of the Public Ministry went to the community to advance the investigation.

Source: El Sol de México

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments