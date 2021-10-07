150 classrooms have been closed down in Yucatan

Mérida, Yucatán.- 30 days into the 2021-2022 school year, the Yucatán State Secretariat of Education has already closed 150 classrooms in Yucatán schools due to Covid infection.

The head of the Segey, Liborio Vidal Aguilar, informed that the nearly 3,000 schools are functioning. About five percent of the classrooms have been closed due to cases of contagion. So far the agency has not closed schools, but some classrooms have been shut down for a period of 14 days, he confirmed.

“There are educational centers closed, this is due to the lack of services and not because of the effects of the pandemic. In some cases the schools do not have electricity, drinking water or essential cleaning services, therefore, they are not functioning. The agency is attending to these needs that have been demanded by parents,” Vidal Aguilar revealed in an interview.

The official pointed out that in support of teachers, sanitary protocols are being followed in basic level schools to avoid Covid contagions in Yucatan schools. This has allowed the hygiene and bio sanitary reports for children to be strictly controlled.

Vidal Aguilar said that the Segey is in permanent contact with principals and teachers to know the conditions that have been presented in the classrooms with the school shifts that have been staggered. He has also received opinions from parents in order to respond immediately to any health requirements that may arise.

The secretary said that in recent days, he went to Mexico City to negotiate resources for community schools. He added that some 300 schools were affected by the storm, not only by flooding, but also by falling trees and other damage to their infrastructure.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments