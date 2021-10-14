14-year-old boy was shot by a man in Dzilam González, Yucatan

The minor was walking down the street, when the subject approached him and invited him to go to his house, where he attacked him.
DZILAM GONZÁLEZ, (October 20, 2021).- A 14-year-old minor was shot by a 46-year-old man who invited him to his home in this municipality.
The events occurred at dawn on Tuesday, October 19th, when the minor was walking through the streets of Dzilam González, at which point Hugo “N” approached him and invited him to his home.
The teenager accepted and both went to the property where they entered and after a while, Hugo shot him twice with a shotgun in both feet.
Due to the shock and pain of the injuries caused by the firearm, the minor began to scream, which drew the attention of next-door neighbors, who alerted the 911 emergency service.
After the report, municipal police officers and paramedics arrived at the scene, treated the adolescent, and transferred him to the San Carlos de Tizimín hospital, due to the severity of the injuries.
The injured boy was accompanied by his father, who also arrived at the scene.
Meanwhile, the aggressor was detained by the police and transferred to the Public Ministry to declare the motive for his attack on the minor.
Source: Sipse
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
