136 Countries Agree To Establish 15% Minimum Corporate Tax Rate, goodbye to ‘tax heavens’

PARIS, October 11, 2021, (Reuters) – A global deal to ensure big companies pay a minimum tax rate of 15% and make it harder for them to avoid taxation has been agreed by 136 nations, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development said on Friday.
The OECD said four countries – Kenya, Nigeria, Pakistan and Sri Lanka – had not joined the agreement.
“Today’s agreement will make our international tax arrangements fairer and work better,” OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann said in a statement. “This is a major victory for effective and balanced multilateralism.”
The OECD said that the minimum rate would see countries collect around $150 billion in new revenues annually while taxing rights on more than $125 billion of profit would be shifted to countries where big multinationals earn their income.
Negotiations have been going on for four years, with the deal finally agreed when Ireland, Estonia and Hungary dropped their opposition and signed up.
The deal aims to stop large firms booking profits in low-tax countries such as Ireland regardless of where their clients are, an issue that has become ever more pressing with the growth of ‘Big Tech’ giants that can easily do business across borders.
“Establishing, for the first time in history, a strong global minimum tax will finally even the playing field for American workers and taxpayers, along with the rest of the world,” Biden said in a statement.
Source: Reuters
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
UNESCO promotes the textile tradition in the artisan communities of the Yucatan Peninsula
The Yucatan Peninsula has a deep.
-
Citizens complain about the lack of medicines at Campeche’s Issste clinics
The AMLO administration is now known.
-
Ancestral wisdom, an exhibition at the Great Museum of the Maya World
Mérida, Yucatán, (October 11, 2021).- With.
-
Planting trees helps prevent floods in Mérida, expert says
José Enrique Collado declared that they.
-
Due to Ejidal land conflicts, Dzibilchaltún has been closed to tourism for 3 months
MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (October 11, 2021).- The.
-
AMLO´s Maya Train Project in Yucatan has advanced barely 10 percent
The Territorial liaison of the Maya.
-
Tracking The Dark Fleet of Illegal Fisheries
Dark fleets – illegal fishing vessels.
-
Maya train will boost development in communities of the Puuc Route
YUCATAN, (October 11, 2021).- Families that.
-
Cuban baseball players defect during U-23 tournament in Mexico
Cuban officials called the players’ actions.
-
Mexico’s corn imports could break annual record
Mexico’s imports of corn, mostly from.
Leave a Comment