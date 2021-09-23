Yucatecans in the U.S. will be able to enjoy an afternoon of “Vaquería”

Mérida, Yucatán.- From September 24 to 26, the Orquesta Jaranera del Mayab will tour the United States of America, where it will play the music of our land for the Yucatecan community residing in San Francisco, California, as part of the mandate of Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal, to spread the traditions of the state to other latitudes.
The group, which belongs to the Secretariat of Culture and the Arts (Sedeculta) and is the sounding soul of the State Folkloric Ballet “Alfredo Cortés Aguilar”, was invited to participate in three events organized by the Mayab Association, made up of fellow Yucatecans living in the region of Northern California.
In an interview, the orchestra’s director, Felipe de Jesús Chi Naal, explained that the program includes presentations at the new headquarters of the aforementioned organization, as well as a “Yucatecan Afternoon” at the local Saint John’s Church.
He pointed out that the most anticipated event is the traditional “Vaquería”, to be held on Sunday 26, starting at 4:00 p.m., outside the church. Unlike what is customary in Yucatán, the activity will begin in the afternoon.
“We are very happy to bring the music of Yucatán to our fellow countrymen who, year after year, expect to relive a vaquería and come with their families to enjoy it; although in 2020 there was no vaquería, due to the pandemic, this time, Yucatecan pride will be felt once again,” Felipe de Jesús Chi Naal said.
