Yucatecan receives the Young Eco-Heroes award for promoting environmental care

Luis Alberto May Cua, founder of Encuentro Ambiental, has been doing this work for three years now.
Hunucmá, Yucatan, (September 14, 2021).- Luis Alberto May Cua, founder of Encuentro Ambiental Yucatán (Yucatan Environmental Meeting), began to influence society to raise awareness and promote environmental care at the age of 15, three years later, he received the Young Eco-Heroes award, promoted by the non-profit organization Action for Nature (AFN).
With an honorable mention, on Wednesday, Sept. 15th, Luis Alberto May was awarded, among 24 other people, for his work in favor of the environment from Hunucmá, Yucatán municipality; bringing this recognition, for the first time, to the south of Mexico.
Three years ago, walking through the streets of Hunucmá with a group of friends, they realized that there were many clandestine garbage dumps and there were still people who burned their waste or threw it on the street.
“And that’s when we decided to do some small actions like in school.” The first thing they did was clean it, then they expanded their activities to teach children about it, talking about the three R’s (reduce, reuse and recycle) to support the planet.
“Our interest has always been for the environment, that we have a safe and sustainable future,” he says.
For him, receiving this award was a renewal of his commitment to the environment to continue fulfilling the work carried out by Encuentro Ambiental Yucatán, “to improve our state and our country.”
Street cleaning is also present in the project, although for the moment due to contingency they cannot open these actions to the entire public, as they did before Covid-19.
“Two years ago, before the pandemic, everyone who wanted to go was summoned and there was a lot of participation.”
Despite the current situation, it hopes to contribute with the dissemination of the work carried out by the Yucatan Environmental Meeting to gain interest in environmental education for all people.
As a recommendation to support the grain of sand from the individual, it points towards the separation of garbage in homes, but also to plant small trees, “looking for actions to be able to use the R’s of the environment”.
Source: La jornada maya
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
