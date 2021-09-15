Yucatecan musician Rodrigo de la Cadena prepares the World Bolero Festival in Mexico City

During the event, the deceased Yucatecan singer-songwriters Armando Manzanero and Sergio Esquivel will be honored.

MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (September 14, 2021).- The World Bolero Festival, which unites the Americas through the lyrical message of love, will hold its sixth edition in Mexico City, at the Teatro de la Ciudad, where two World Music Awards will be awarded. Bolero : to Francisco Céspedes and Javier Basurto, the voice of the Trió los Panchos, in an event produced by the Yucatecan musician Rodrigo de la Cadena, next Saturday and Sunday, September 18 and 19.

In this regard, the Yucatecan commented in an interview that they will hold two days of gala, which will begin at 6:00 p.m. and will last about 3 hours. In these evenings, more than 40 artists from six countries will gather, who will remember composers and performers who died during this pandemic.

“The festival is held in memory of Armando Manzanero, Arturo Castro, Sergio Esquivel, Yoshio, and Óscar Chávez, it will be very emotional because of the face-to-face return of the festival to its headquarters at the Esperanza Iris City Theater in Mexico City” , he indicated.

He specified that on Saturday 18th, the World Bolero Award will be awarded to Rafael Basurto, the last voice of the Los Panchos trio, and a tribute will be paid to Marilú and Irma Carlón, who were interpreters of Agustín Lara. The next day, the award will be presented to the singer-songwriter and composer of Cuban origin Francisco Céspedes.

#Comunicado | EL TEATRO DE LA CIUDAD ESPERANZA IRIS DE LA SECRETARÍA DE CULTURA CDMX ALBERGARÁ LA SEXTA EDICIÓN DEL FESTIVAL MUNDIAL DEL BOLERO#PrensaCultura🗞 | Entérate de todos los detalles: https://t.co/v4Rt0CfrvM #CulturaEnLaCiudad #CapitalIberoamericanaDeLasCulturas pic.twitter.com/geGbasvgPV — Secretaría de Cultura de la Ciudad de México (@CulturaCiudadMx) September 3, 2021

Rodrigo de la Cadena explained that he has held this event for 10 years, but that for 6 years it has been called the World Bolero Festival, this year with the participation of artists from six different countries and the musical framework of the best trios, soloists, boleristas, and exponents of all generations, including the accompaniment of the Great Mexican Bolero Orchestra, the two evenings that promise to be unforgettable will take place.

On Saturday 18th, Carlos Cuevas, Ibrahim Ferrer Jr. (Cuba), Robertha (Peru), Salvador Rivera (winner of the television program La Voz Senior), Manuel Adrián, Compañía Spartacu’s, Juanito Torija and Sentimiento Acústico will perform; Valente Esquivel, The 4 harmonics of Yucatan, The Heirs of the Bolero, Andrés Chamorro (Colombia), Camilo Vivas (Colombia), Atala, Marco Labastida, Ariel Torrez, Los Miranda, Míriam Solís, Luis “Potro” Caballero, Los Trenors (Venezuela ) and Egberto García (Ecuador).

On Sunday 19th, there will be the voices Aranza, Alejandra Ávalos, Danny Frank (Colombia), Javier Gerardo, Los Miranda, Doris, Evan, Pablo Marentes, Humberto Cravioto, Fernando Cravioto, José Joel, Egberto García (Ecuador), Juda Elohim, Adrián Varela, Joel Giroud, Camilo Mederos (Cuba), Freddy Abraham (Nicaragua), Omar Alexander, Sprtacu’s Company and Mr. Clayton.

Source: Sipse

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments