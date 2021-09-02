Yucatan will consolidate the peninsular region door to the world

Mérida, Yucatán, (September 02, 2021).- Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal held a working meeting with the General Coordinator of Ports and Merchant Marine, Captain Ana Laura López Bautista and the director of Development and Port Administration of the Secretary of the Navy (Semar), Captain Carlos Alberto Gómez Martínez, as well as with the general director of the Integral Port Administration (API) of Progreso, Jorge Carlos Tobilla Rodríguez, to follow up on the Project for the Expansion and Modernization of the Puerto de Altura Port of Progreso.

Accompanied by the heads of the Secretaries of Economic Development and Labor (Sefoet), Ernesto Herrera Novelo and Sustainable Development (SD), Sayda Rodríguez, Vila Dosal highlighted that the coordination that has existed between the State Government with the federal administration and the API has allowed good progress in this project.

“There is a good disposition of all parties and we are in the same line, we share the same conviction to carry out this project in the best possible way and with transparency that generates development in Yucatan and Mexico,” said the Governor.

During the meeting, Vila Dosal reviewed, together with federal officials, the progress of the project for which the expansion of around 40 hectares has been authorized, with the possibility of expansion, after conducting the pertinent studies.

For its part, the General Coordinator of Ports and Merchant Marine, Captain Ana Laura López Bautista recognized the disposition of the State Government when presenting the advances of the project, as well as the fulfillment of the commitments that were obtained during the signing collaboration agreement between API and the Government of Yucatán.

With this project, which is carried out in coordination with the private initiative, Yucatán will be at the forefront in terms of port logistics, generating greater connectivity with the country and the whole world, opening new doors to national and international trade, as well as tourism.

The Collaboration Agreement for the Project for the Expansion and Modernization of the Progreso Port consists of 3 stages.

The first is the “Project Planning and Development”, which considers the bidding and preparation of the preliminary studies until the preparation and delivery of the Executive Project, including the Portfolio Registry with the Investment Unit of the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit SHCP.

The “Execution” phase, which corresponds to the execution of the bids for the assignment of Public Works contracts as well as the International Public Tenders based on the Port Law for the assignment of Contracts of Partial Assignment of Rights and Obligations in the expansion area.

The third one is “Project Operation” which covers from the delivery of the areas to the Assignees as well as the operation of the new terminals and port facilities.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments