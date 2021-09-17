Yucatan State Government does not grant permits for Christian Nodal’s concert in Mérida

Mérida, Yucatán, (September 17, 2021).- Through the social networks of the state government, it was announced that the corresponding authorities have not granted permits for the performance of singer-songwriter Christian Nodal in Merida.
This would take place in the Kukulcán Stadium as it is an open venue and there is less probability of contagion.
In its statement it is said that permits are not being granted for mass events, however, it must be remembered that just a few days ago the same stadium was sold out for the game of the final series between the Tijuana Bulls and the Lions of Yucatan.
Even governor Mauricio Vila and mayor Renan Barrera were seen occupying their seats at the stadium.
The cancellation of the Christian Nodal concert has generated discontent among Internet users, who call the state government a “double standard”.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Subjects break into Mérida´s home and abduct a child in legal action for custody
Mérida, Yucatán, (September 17, 2021).- Alleged.
-
Young man missing in the municipality of Opichén was found lifeless two days later
MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (September 17, 2021).- After.
-
FGE rules out kidnapping and execution of radio station executive
Mérida, Yucatán, (September 17, 2021).- The.
-
Cuba’s parliament to analyze same-sex marriage
The draft of a new family.
-
New construction regulations in Quintana Roo guarantee access to people with disabilities
The regulation will make it compulsory.
-
Yucatan has not reported Dengue cases for 4 months despite heavy rains
YUCATAN, (September 17, 2021).- Yucatán has.
-
Guns N’Roses concert in Mérida will be held until 2022
The event was scheduled for October.
-
Illegal ‘Lazo’ tournament is shut down in Baca, Yucatán
YUCATAN, (September 17, 2021).- About a.
-
Traveling Book Fair visits Mérida Friday 17th and Saturday 18th September
MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (September 17, 2021).- With.
-
Yucatan State Government call to participate in the Second National Drill
Merida, Yucatan, (September 17, 2021).- In.
Leave a Comment