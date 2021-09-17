Yucatan State Government does not grant permits for Christian Nodal’s concert in Mérida

Mérida, Yucatán, (September 17, 2021).- Through the social networks of the state government, it was announced that the corresponding authorities have not granted permits for the performance of singer-songwriter Christian Nodal in Merida.

This would take place in the Kukulcán Stadium as it is an open venue and there is less probability of contagion.

In its statement it is said that permits are not being granted for mass events, however, it must be remembered that just a few days ago the same stadium was sold out for the game of the final series between the Tijuana Bulls and the Lions of Yucatan.

Even governor Mauricio Vila and mayor Renan Barrera were seen occupying their seats at the stadium.

The cancellation of the Christian Nodal concert has generated discontent among Internet users, who call the state government a “double standard”.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments