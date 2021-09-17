Yucatan State Government call to participate in the Second National Drill

Merida, Yucatan, (September 17, 2021).- In order to promote the culture of Civil Protection in the population and strengthen the capacity to react to an emergency situation, the State Government called on the Yucatecan population to participate this September 19th, in the Second National Earthquake Drill.

The head of the State Civil Protection Coordination (Procivy), Enrique Alcocer Basto, invited each and every inhabitant to this exercise, which will make it possible to strengthen prevention measures, that is, to reinforce the response capacity in the event of a possible case of disaster.

The drill will take place this Sunday 19th, starting at 11:30 a.m., Enrique Alcocer explained that this federal initiative has been extended to all the states of the Republic, not only to the dependencies of the three orders of Government but to companies and even households.

He mentioned that on September 19, 1985, one of the most devastating earthquakes in the country’s history occurred, causing thousands of victims in the central and southern regions, which has motivated since then to work on the prevention and promotion of the culture of civil protection.

He recalled that on June 21st of this year, 768 establishments of all sizes and sectors of the state participated in the First National Drill 2021, convened by the National Coordination of Civil Protection and the Secretariat of Security and the Citizen Protection Secretariat of the Federal Government.

In Yucatán, restaurants, hotels, movie theaters, self-service and department stores, industries, and small businesses joined the simulation of response to possible fires, Alcocer Basto highlighted.

The head of Procivy invited the public and private institutions of the state to register their properties beforehand on the digital platform bit.ly/3va6EGM or at www.preparados.gob.mx/simulacronacional2021/ , no later than September 18, that will allow the obtaining of a participation certificate.

Given that not all states are exposed to the effects of an earthquake, Procivy suggests proposing the hypothesis of a hurricane, gas leak, or fire, which are the most appropriate depending on the risk scheme identified in Yucatan for each property, according to your location.

The exercise, with prevention and evacuation measures, should take place this Sunday, September 19 at 11:30 am. Photographs of the activity must be taken to later send or upload them to the platform and thus verify their participation; the federal authorities will be pleased to issue a certificate, after verifying its performance with the images.

As then, Procivy will coordinate the application of the protocols in Yucatan, making the network of contacts available on social networks and on the agency’s website, both on Facebook and at www.yucatan.gob.mx / procivy / .

There is also information on the Civil Protection Week, which will take place from September 19 to 24, which consists of online training, which may be taken by institutions and the general public. The bases will be published on Procivy’s social networks for your consultation.

Source: La Jornada Maya

