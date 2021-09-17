Yucatan State Government Announces Modification to Mobility Restrictions

MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (September 17, 2021) .- The State Government announced on Thursday, Sept. 16th, new provisions to continue with the gradual reopening of commercial activities. As of Monday, September 20, the following three measures will be implemented:

From Sunday to Wednesday the restriction on night vehicle mobility is eliminated. From Thursday to Saturday the restriction is maintained from 11:30 p.m. and until 5 a.m. Restaurants, casinos, shopping malls and businesses are allowed to operate until 12 midnight from Sunday to Wednesday. The sports units throughout the state will reopen gradually.

What sports units will be operating?

As of September 20, the following units will open:

International Rowing and Canoeing Track in Progreso from Monday to Saturday from 6 am to 9 hours.

Sports Unit of the South of Mérida. Monday to Sunday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Solidarity Gym. Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Multifunctional Gym. Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

General Salvador Alvarado Stadium from Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

As of September 27, the following units will open:

Inalambrica Olympic Sports Complex. Monday to Friday from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Paralympic Sports Center. Monday to Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Activities not mentioned here continue to operate with the same current schedules and protocols.

