Yucatán SSP police officer shots a man who attacked him with a rod

Merida Yucatan; September 14, 2021 (ACOM) .- A policeman shot a construction worker who attacked him with an iron rod in the Tabia subdivision east of Mérida.

As reported, the agent was attacked on three occasions by the worker, who when trying to hit him a fourth time, this time in the abdomen, the agent activated his firearm.

Photo: (Reporteros hoy)

The motorcyclist police officer from unit 2265 of the Ministry of Public Security (SSP) was conducting his routine surveillance when he saw that the construction worker was throwing stones at vehicles parked on Calle 51, on the corner with Calle 18 of the Mayapán neighborhood and could have hurt someone.

When confronted, the officer was attacked, beaten and wounded, for which he used his charge weapon, based on the protocols for the use of force.

It was indicated that those involved were transferred to the hospital, however, until now the state of health of both is unknown.

Source: Reporteros Hoy

