Yucatan SSP helicopter transfers 19-year-old young with eclampsia

The young woman was at her prenatal appointment when she suffered a seizure
Sotuta, Yucatan, (September 08, 2021).- A teenager with 36 weeks of pregnancy was rushed in the Bell-429 helicopter of the Ministry of Public Security (SSP), from the municipality of Sotuta to Mérida, to be admitted to the O’Horán Hospital.
The 19-year-old woman, a resident of the Tabi community in the municipality of Sotuta, had come to the Health Center for her prenatal checkup; at the scene, she suffered a seizure (eclampsia), for which she was immediately taken to the hospital Agustin O’Horan.
Officers of the SSP took the young woman in a corporation ambulance to a sports field in Sotuta where the helicopter landed with another team of paramedics on board to take her to Mérida.
Source: La Jornada Maya
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
