Yucatán Representatives propose flexible work schedules for parents

Members of the Congress propose that Yucatecan workers have flexible work schedules to accompany their children in school.
Representatives of the PAN and PRI in the Legislative Branch propose that the three branches of the State, the autonomous agencies, and the private sector consider flexible schedules for parents to accompany their children in preschool, elementary, middle, and high school until on-site classes are normalized.
In general matters of the plenary session, Fabiola Loeza Novelo, local representative for the PRI, presented a point of agreement for the Congress to exhort the powers of the State, the heads of the 106 city councils, autonomous agencies, as well as the private initiative; In order to consider flexible schedules, without affecting their jobs and activities, and in general, actions that allow and facilitate working conditions so that mothers and fathers who work have time for the due accompaniment of their children in preschool, elementary, middle and high school, until on-site education is normalized in the entity without any risk to their health.
He added that the exhortation does not imply the suspension of work or that activities related to areas considered strategic or essential are put at risk. In this regard, the PAN deputy, Karla Salazar González, expressed her position on the aforementioned point of agreement and presented addition to strengthen the proposal.
The President of the Board of Directors, Pilar Santos Diaz, turned both matters to the General Secretariat for a second reading in the following session.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Yucatan State Government call to participate in the Second National Drill
Merida, Yucatan, (September 17, 2021).- In.
-
Hot weather and afternoon rain this Friday, September 17th in Yucatán
Temperatures will range between 30 and.
-
State authorities shut down Independence Day party in Ixil, Yucatán
Those responsible for the event could.
-
Public Transport Combis reject students’ discount fee
Transporters point out that it is.
-
Yucatan State Government Announces Modification to Mobility Restrictions
MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (September 17, 2021) .-.
-
Sea currents reveal two cenote entrances in Playa del Carmen
At this location, the two “mouths”.
-
Explosion in the Miguel Alemán neighborhood leaves hundreds without electricity
Mérida, Yucatán, (September 16, 2021).- Neighbors.
-
Long live the unity of the Yucatecans in the face of adversity! (Mauricio Vila)
Mérida, Yucatán, (September 16, 2021) .-.
-
Man found dead in Sierra Papacal would be a radio station executive
Attempted robbery would have cost him.
-
Before committing suicide, man says goodbye to his sister on WhatsApp
A man decided to kill himself.
Leave a Comment