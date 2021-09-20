Yucatán Housing Expo 2021, from October 7 to 17, in a hybrid format

Mérida, Yucatán, (September 20, 2021).- To encourage the placement of houses towards the end of the year and thus boost the economy in the sector, the National Chamber of the Housing Development and Promotion Industry (Canadevi) refines details for the next Housing Expo in Yucatán 2021, which will be held from October 7 to 17, in a hybrid format in the face of the coronavirus pandemic and with all health protocols to keep face-to-face visitors safe.
On the subject, the president of Canadevi in the State, Eduardo Ancona Cámara, commented that after last year this expo was carried out through an internet platform, this 2021 it has been chosen to carry it out in a hybrid format (face-to-face and online) one of the most important real estate events in the southeast.
He indicated that the housing expo will have a full weekend of face-to-face activities that will take place at the International Congress Center (CIC), so that people can go to observe the promotions, offers and resolve their doubts about the houses that will be offered.
The sample will have a full weekend of face-to-face activities.
Source: Sipse
