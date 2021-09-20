Yucatan hoteliers will continue to insist on removing restrictions

President of hoteliers points out that it is from Thursday to Saturday when the greatest number of tourists is captured

MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (September 20, 2021).- Although it is true that the release in the restriction of vehicular mobility from Sunday to Wednesday will allow a slight acceleration in the economic recovery of certain sectors, the Mexican Association of Hotels in Yucatán (AMHY) will continue to insist on that these limitations be removed throughout the week, since it is from Thursday to Saturday when the largest number of tourists in the region is usually attracted .

The president of the AMHY, Juan José Martín Pacheco, explained that, from the outset, some progress is being made with the release of certain restrictions from Sunday to Wednesday, but he insisted, from Thursday to Saturday are days where the families of the Mexican southeast have the possibility to visit different parts that are close to their homes.

“Tourists that come to Yucatan, and spend one or two nights in Merida, go out to dinner, so we need to close the consumption centers at 12 at night and have an hour to get to their places of accommodation and that the workers they can return to their homes, it is a request that we will continue to make constantly, ” he said.

He noted that in the case of the hotel industry, it will benefit from the fact that restaurants will already be able to close until 12 at night from Sunday to Wednesday and at 10 at night on weekends, for which he asked for understanding to state authorities and that this request is seen on the side of job recovery.

“We are seeing it from the side that we have a greater reactivation and that we can give a better benefit, both to the restaurant activity and to the hotels … We are very grateful to the authority and we understand that we are part of economic life and that we have to contribute to be able to recover ourselves “, he asserted.

Martín Pacheco recalled that the summer period closed with positive rates in terms of hotel occupancy; while this long weekend also contributed to the activity in the hotels being encouraged by the national festivities.

He announced that next week the AMHY will release the results of how it closed in terms of room occupancy in August and the full summer season, to get a glimpse of what is estimated for the last quarter and towards the arrival of the December holiday period.

Source: Sipse

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments