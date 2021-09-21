Yucatan happy to host the Smart City Expo LATAM Congress for a second time

MÉRIDA, MX.- For the second consecutive year, Yucatán has been selected to host the Smart City Expo LATAM Congress at a national level, which will be held in a hybrid manner, as it will have both on-site and virtual activities.

It was announced today that the event will be held from October 5 to 14 and will be attended by more than 300 representatives from different cities in the country and the world.

Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal made it clear that measures will be reinforced and that health protocols will be strictly complied with to avoid contagion by coronavirus (COVID-19).

The main topics to be discussed at this event have to do with technology and innovative ways to achieve more sustainable environments.

“This Congress will provide an ideal space for the exchange of ideas, proposals and initiatives that will be very useful in the actions to be carried out, since we will be able to understand the current panorama, the challenges and new opportunities,” said Vila Dosal in the announcement of this upcoming event.

Vila Dosal specified that this type of event puts Yucatan in the national and international spotlight and will also contribute to economic reactivation.

In this sense, he recalled that 21,485 jobs have been recovered from the 25,000 that were lost during the pandemic.

The event, to be held in October, will be attended by congress participants such as Natalia Olson-Urtecho, from The Disruptive Factory & Honest Impact Fund; urban planner Carlos Moreno, from the Sorbonne Unit, historic University of Paris, France; and Rodrigo Baggio, founder and president of the Center for Digital Inclusion (CDI); as well as national and international institutions, such as UN Habitat.

