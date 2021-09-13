Yucatán among the six states with the highest rate of teen pregnancy

Merida Yucatan; September 13, 2021 (ACOM) .- Teen pregnancies are on the rise in our state, figures from the State Population Council (Conapo) indicate that 1,564 cases in girls from 10 to 19 years show in the last report (2019). And in the last three years, a total of 5,054 children were born to underage mothers.

Yucatán is among the six states with the highest rate of adolescent pregnancy, a situation that demands greater attention and implementation of public policies, as well as information for girls and young people.

Conapo reported that the figures and data evaluated indicate that girls and adolescents in our state have reduced the age of their first sexual contact, which on average in previous generations was 18 years.

The generation of women born from 1965 to 1979 on average had their first sexual contact at 18.8 years, while the generation born from 1980 to 1989 was reduced to 18 years, for the next generation, born from 1989 to 2001, the estimate was even lower, with an estimate of 17.1 years and the average is evaluated in figures, according to the National Survey of Demographic Dynamics (Enadid 2018).

From 2017 to 2019, pregnancies in girls between the ages of 10 and 14 increased in Yucatán. In this way, in 2017, 37 births were reported, in 2018 there were 39 and in 2019 there were 41. While, in girls and young people between 15 and 19 years old they were: in 2017: 1,690; 2018, thousand 732 and 2019 thousand 515 births.

Thus, from 2017 to 2019, a total of 5 thousand 54 children born to mothers between the ages of 10 and 19 were registered in our state.

Regarding aspects of contraception methods, the document states that the study of contraceptive prevalence allows understanding and contextualizing the level of fertility. Its use has contributed to couples being able to freely decide whether or not to have children, the number of these, and their spacing.

For 2018, of women aged 15 to 49, 98.6% know at least one contraceptive method; of them, 95.6% know the correct use of at least one method, one percentage point more than in 2014 (94.4%).

