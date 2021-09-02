Youth for ‘Solidaridad’ committed to the environment in Quintana Roo

They request to respect the habitat of animals in the municipality and proper development

Playa del Carmen, Quintana Roo, (September 02, 2021).- Through a request on the change.org platform, the members of the Youth for Solidaridad collective request that the municipal Urban Development Program (PDU) respect the habitat of the animal species of Playa del Carmen and mentioned that they are not against development, but that it must be carried out in an organized and ordered manner.

Isabela Marín mentioned that this is a horizontal movement in which everyone participates equally. They work together with other organizations in favor of the environment and their objective is the conservation of the ecosystems.

“We do not disagree with the PDU because obviously, Playa del Carmen needs to grow, but our goal is for it to do so in a sustainable way and in harmony with the environment,” he said.

For his part, Talismán Cruz, a member of Youth for Solidaridad collective, pointed out that his future objectives are for society to be more aware of the issue of urban development and to take into account social participation in government actions: empower them with this information and can make decisions about the changes they want to make ”.

He recalled that by taking care of the species we have more green spaces that result in a better environment to live in a more harmonious way.

Erick Moreno, who is also part of the group, explained that among the actions they have been carried out are meetings with members of the Solidaridad Council and they will seek to approach the new administration soon to take office so that their point of view is taken into account. They also keep in touch with their advisors to see what they can do in the future.

“We had a storm of tweets on August 28, we uploaded the petition and we are planning a photo exhibition where we can see the species that will be affected and part of the contamination due to poor organization,” he said.

He recalled that in the petition they urge state and municipal authorities to assert the right to a healthy environment “for our development and well-being. We allow you to be aware of the omissions, lack, and relevant incongruity in the update that is intended to be approved in the Urban Development Program of Playa del Carmen (PDU), municipality of Solidaridad ”.

Ana Paula Marín, who is also part of the global collective Fridays for the Future, mentioned that they support the dissemination on social networks of the actions carried out by ‘Jóvenes Por Solidaridad’, with the intention that citizens can get to know the actions they carry out and join them.

To find out about the actions carried out by Jóvenes Por Solidaridad, visit the following link https://linktr.ee/jovenesxsolidaridad .

