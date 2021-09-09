Young man who jumped off a bridge in Mérida’s Periférico in serious condition

Mérida, Yucatán, (September 09, 2021) .- Demian O.R., the 19-year-old young man who jumped from a bridge on the periphery of Mérida on Tuesday 7, continues to be hospitalized in a private hospital
It was found that on Tuesday the boy left his house very early to go to school, a university near the bridge where the events occurred.
After the incident, the young man was transferred to a private hospital located near the Mérida-Progreso highway, where he remains hospitalized and delicate due to the injuries he suffered in the chest area.
Until now the reasons why he made the decision to attempt suicide are still unknown.
His case went viral on networks
As we reported, in social networks the video in which the fall of the young man is seen while the cries of the witnesses are heard.
Despite the impact, he managed to survive but ended up with multiple trauma and possible internal injuries.
Agents of the state police who were in a guardhouse under the bridge helped Demian.
Source: Yucatan a la mano
