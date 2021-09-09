Yaxcabá teenager promotes Maya culture through song

Merida, Yucatan, (September 09, 2021).- “I like to sing and I looked for a way to involve our roots with my songs in the Maya language. I do not want this language to be lost, it must be promoted, ”said Zuleymi Lizzet Canul Uicab, 16 years old, originally from Yaxunah, Yaxcabá community, one of the winners of the first Talent Contest, promoted to promote the artistic development of girls, children, and adolescents.

“I have written several songs, one talks about staying positive in the face of difficult life situations and personal growth, as well as the proposal that I presented on the rights of girls, boys and adolescents that deals with how to apply and enforce them,” said the winner after receiving her award.

During the virtual ceremony in which the winners of this contest were announced, carried out through the Directorate of Attention to Children and the Family, Juan Barea Canul, in charge of the General Directorate of the System for Integral Development de la Familia (DIF) Yucatán, congratulated each of the participants and invited them to continue developing their talents and see a positive way of life in the arts.

“They are all winners, many congratulations. To have a healthy and positive life where you can grow and develop your talents, the support of the family is essential. I invite you to continue on this path, to have a positive childhood and adolescence, away from any risk, ” said the official.

Like her, more than 80 girls, boys, and adolescents from 23 municipalities, including Mérida, Tixcacalcupul, Tinium, Dzitás, Cuncunul, Yaxcabá, Oxkutzcab, Peto, Chankom, Tekax, Cacalchén, Kanasín, Valladolid, and Ticul, participated in the call launched in the dependency’s social networks, which consisted of recording a video of a maximum of five minutes about some talent.

In the singing category, Danny Carylu Estrada Cruz, from Tixkokob, and Johany Saori Pech Perera, from Cuncunul, were also awarded second place with a special award.

While in the category of eight to 11 years, they recognized Adonay Romero Pech de Chocholá, for his declamation; Elsy Sophia Borges Valle de Tekax in second place, for her painting proposal, and the distinction in the music category went to Mateo Emmanuel Martín Salazar from Mérida.

Source: La Jornada Maya

