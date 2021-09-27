Woman receives kidney transplants donated by her sisters in Mérida IMSS

MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (September 27, 2021).- Eugenia 42 yeras old, received a kidney transplant successfully on two occasions at the High Specialty Medical Unit (UMAE) of the Mexican Social Institute (IMSS) in Mérida.
Within the framework of the National Day for the Donation and Transplantation of Organs and Tissues, which takes place on September 26th, Dr. Roberto Abraham Betancourt Ortiz, director of the High Specialty Medical Unit of the IMSS Yucatán, indicated that to carry out the Transplants are carried out very strict protocols to avoid any risk.
For this, 15 days before both donor and recipient are isolated; 48 hours before surgery, PCR tests and a chest tomography are performed on both, in order to prevent patients from contracting SARS-CoV-2 infection.
Sisters donated kidneys
In the case of Eugenia’s transplant, Dr. Jorge Martínez Ulloa, head of the Department of Transplants at UMAE Mérida, explained that three transplant surgeons, two anesthesiologists, and the entire nursing team participated in carrying out this procedure; for the postoperative stage, intensive care physicians are involved, as well as nephrologists.
“They complied with all the transplant protocols, as well as the security protocols to prevent the health risk from Covid. Both the patient and the donor are in very good condition and we are very happy to be able to reactivate a priority program for the Institute ”, indicates Martínez Ulloa, who led this surgery.
Two transplants over the years
For her part, Eugenia Medina Jiménez narrates that the first transplant of which she was a beneficiary was carried out at the UMAE Mérida when she was 18 years old and her older sister, María del Carmen, was the donor. After 22 years in which she was in very good health, in 2020 derived from complications typical of the time of the transplant, she required hemodialysis treatment; Finally and after carrying out all the protocols, 15 days ago she received a kidney for the second time donated by his younger sister, María Concepción.
“On September 7 we entered surgery, it went very well for both of us. It was a surgery, well, it was difficult, quite big, but the doctors’ attention was excellent, they were always pending, ” says the patient.
“To the doctors, many thanks with all my heart, to them we owe our quality of life, which they provide us with everything that surgery entails,” says Mrs. Eugenia.
Also, she clarifies that her recovery has been very fast, without pain, discomfort, or complications.
For her part, the donor María Concepción says she feels happy: “very happy that my sister is evolving, it is very gratifying to see the evolution of the being you love.”
She also calls on potential donors not to be afraid: “it is a very beautiful and gratifying decision, just because you can help a person you love and see that he is improving, she has no words,” concludes María Concepción.
Betancourt Ortiz explains that 70% of transplants that are carried out at the UMAE are from living donors, donations are given mainly between family members, as well as friends, so he invites you to have empathy to always help those who need it and transmit to your family members if you wish to be an organ donor.
Source: Sipse
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
