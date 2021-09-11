Woman puts a bullet in her head in front of her partner in Kanasín

Second version about the woman found with a shot in the head in Kanasin on Tuesday 7th, neither version is official yet, in due course the SSP will clarify the situation

Kanasin, Yucatan, (September 10, 2021) .- A Kanasín woman killed herself with a shot in the head in front of her partner, with whom she was arguing over land.

The suicide occurred on Tuesday 7, in the fifth Santa Rita, located on 65th Street with 50 of the Reparto Granjas neighborhood, in Kanasín.

Until now it is known that the woman was arguing with her partner over land when she suddenly took a firearm and shot herself in the head.

After what happened, the couple called the emergency numbers.

Municipal and state police and paramedics came to the scene, but they could only confirm that the woman was already dead.

The police secured the area and detained the person who was with the now-deceased for questioning.

Agents of the State Attorney General’s Office arrived at the site, carrying out the corresponding procedures.

