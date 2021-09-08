Woman is found dead with a shot in the head in Kanasín, Yucatan

Although in the first investigations it is presumed that it could be a suicide, the authorities will carry out the pertinent tests to try to determine if it was or not.

MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (September 08, 2021).- Authorities are investigating the death of a woman in a home in Reparto Granjas neighborhood of Kanasín, whose body was discovered on Tuesday, Sept. 7, next to a firearm.

Although in the first investigations it is presumed that it is a suicide, the pertinent tests will be carried out to try to determine if it was actually so.

The incident occurred on Calles 50th and 65th in that area of ​​the neighboring city, in the fifth “Santa Rita”. A woman would have made the report, for which the authorities arrived immediately, finding that, indeed, A woman was lying in a puddle of blood, presumably with a fatal head wound, and next to it was a firearm.

Kanasin is located 6.4 kilometers (3.1 miles) southeast of downtown Mérida

He immediately ensured the area and initiated the investigations, which seek to determine if it was a suicide or if it was something else, and with the corresponding evidence, that doubt may be clear.

Forensic Medical Service personnel took over the site, together with agents from the Public Ministry and the State Investigation Police.

Source: Sipse

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments