Woman is found dead with a shot in the head in Kanasín, Yucatan

MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (September 08, 2021).- Authorities are investigating the death of a woman in a home in Reparto Granjas neighborhood of Kanasín, whose body was discovered on Tuesday, Sept. 7, next to a firearm.
Although in the first investigations it is presumed that it is a suicide, the pertinent tests will be carried out to try to determine if it was actually so.
The incident occurred on Calles 50th and 65th in that area of the neighboring city, in the fifth “Santa Rita”. A woman would have made the report, for which the authorities arrived immediately, finding that, indeed, A woman was lying in a puddle of blood, presumably with a fatal head wound, and next to it was a firearm.
He immediately ensured the area and initiated the investigations, which seek to determine if it was a suicide or if it was something else, and with the corresponding evidence, that doubt may be clear.
Forensic Medical Service personnel took over the site, together with agents from the Public Ministry and the State Investigation Police.
Source: Sipse
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
