WHO approves Regeneron as third treatment against Covid-19

World, (September 24, 2021).- The World Health Organization ( WHO ) on Friday officially recommended a third COVID – 19 treatment, the Regeneron, a synthetic antibody-based drug, particularly for the elderly and people with immune problems.
The treatment is recommended for patients “with non-severe symptoms of covid and at high risk of hospitalization”, such as the elderly or those with immunodeficiency problems (who suffer from cancer or have just undergone a transplant, for example).
The opinion of the WHO experts was published in the medical journal The BMJ.
Then-US President Donald Trump accepted this treatment, still in an experimental phase, when he tested positive for covid-19, between September and October 2019.
Regeneron is also recommended for patients who have “a severe or critical condition and who are seronegative, that is, they have not developed their own antibody response” to the infection.
“For all other types of covid-19 patients, the benefits brought by such antibody treatment are unlikely to be significant,” explained The BMJ in its press release.
Conceived by biotech company Regeneron, the drug is marketed under the name Ronapreve by Roche, AFP noted.
This new treatment combines two laboratory-made antibodies (called “monoclonal”), Casirivimab and Imdevimab. Injected intravenously, they help boost the immune system.
Because the product is expensive and low in availability, WHO negotiates with Roche for a price reduction, especially for low- and middle-income countries.
The WHO already recommended last year the systematic use of corticosteroids for patients severely affected by the virus. And last July he also recommended another class of drugs, the “interleukin 6 antagonists” (tocilizumab and sarilumab), in addition to corticosteroids.
Source: El Heraldo de México
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Biden’s honeymoon with Europe is over
BARCELONA — When President Biden stood.
-
World thyroid cancer day; incidence increased and mortality decreased
It is the most common tumor.
-
Mérida urban area cannot continue to expand, it is not viable or profitable (Canadevi)
Merida, Yucatan, (September 24, 2021).- Given.
-
Hotels in the Riviera Maya are recovering thanks to international flights reopening
The yellow traffic light also benefits.
-
The White Lady, endemic fish of the Yucatan Peninsula threatened by water pollution
Merida, Yucatan, (September 24, 2021).- The.
-
Mexico reports 11,808 infections and 748 deaths from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours
MEXICO, (September 24, 2021).- The federal.
-
Cold fronts season 2021-2022 begins, 56 are expected; the first one hits in these states
MEXICO, (September 24, 20221).- The cold fronts.
-
An 82-year-old man is arrested for stealing two chocolate bars in Tlalpan, CDMX
Don Sergio Armando, 82 years old,.
-
Three inmates escape from Playa del Carmen prision
Guards shoot and recapture two, the.
-
The US plans to reach the goal of 70% of the world’s population vaccinated by 2022
President Joe Biden prepares a plan.
Leave a Comment