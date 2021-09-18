Walmart security guard gunned down in Cancun

A woman who was shopping for groceries witnessed the moment in which the hitman took the life of the Walmart security guard.
QUINTANA ROO, (September 17, 2021).- A security guard at Walmart in Cancun was murdered inside the shopping center of Supermanzana 21 with avenues Xcaret and Palenque, it is presumed that they wanted to strip him of his weapon.
The events occurred around 7:00 in the morning on Thursday, September 16th, when the criminal arrived on a green motorcycle and entered the supermarket posing as a customer.
According to preliminary data, the subject’s intentions were to take possession of the guard’s weapon, which is why he shot him several times, one of the bullets hit him in the head; the criminal achieved his objective and obtained the weapon; fled the place.
A woman who was doing her pantry witnessed the moment in which the alleged hitman fired twice, a bullet hitting the guard’s head and another hitting his back. The lady had a nervous breakdown and was treated when paramedics arrived at the scene.
It was the store staff who called the emergency number 911 to report the firearm detonations.
Red Cross paramedics confirmed that the security guard identified as Tomás “N” no longer had vital signs.
Elements of the Quintana Roo Police cordoned off the areas, while experts from the State Attorney General’s Office analyzed the crime scene in search of evidence and were in charge of transferring the body to carry out the necropsy.
The Quintana Roo State Attorney General’s Office confirmed that an investigation folder related to the events had already been initiated, as well as reported the theft of the weapon from the guard. They also activated the search protocol for the probable participants in this illicit act.
La @FGEQuintanaRoo informa que inició carpeta de investigación relacionada a los hechos en los que un elemento de seguridad privada que prestaba sus servicios en una tienda de autoservicio en la smz 21 del mpio. de Benito Juárez, perdió la vida por disparos de arma de fuego (1/2)— Fiscalía General QR (@FGEQuintanaRoo) September 16, 2021
Source: Sipse
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
