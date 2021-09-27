Waiter found dead at the bottom of a pool in Chemax, Yucatan

CHEMAX, Yucatán, (September 27, 2021).- A tragedy occurred this weekend in Chemax, where a waiter was found dead in the pool of the restaurant “El Tigre”.

The worker, Alfredo “N”, 38 years old, who also worked there as a night watchman and was a native of Tizimín, was found at the bottom of the pool, and at that time there was no way to rescue him alive.

Elements of the State and Municipal Police arrived at the site, and although the cause of death has not been officially established, so far everything indicates that it was a drowning.

The scene of the tragedy is located at Calle 25 between 24 y 22 in Chemax, Yucatan municipality.

Recent similar cases

Just last month two people drowned in Yucatán, both minors.

One of these cases involved a 13-year-old teenager who was diving near the Yucalpetén shelter port, on August 4.

And four days later the victim was a boy of only 4 years old, who was with his family in a watering hole in Umán, and due to an oversight the little one went to the bottom of the aquatic space.

Source: Sipse

