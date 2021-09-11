Videomapping “Dialogues of the Conqueror” Saturday, Sept. 11, Downtown Mérida

The cost is 120 pesos (6 USD), proceeds are intended to support troubadours in the Yucatecan capital.
MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (September 10, 2021).- If you have no plans for this weekend, we remind you that this Saturday, September 11, the video mapping “ Dialogues of the Conqueror ” will be presented on the facade of the Casa de Montejo on one side of the main square (Plaza Grande).
The event is at 8:00 p.m. with a cost of 120 pesos , which are used to acquire food pantries for the troubadours of Mérida, who can no longer offer their services in the basement of the Municipal Palace due to the Covid pandemic.
For health reasons, people over 70 years of age and children under 11 years of age are not recommended to attend this event.
What is it about?
The video mapping includes a short theatrical performance in which the history of the founding of Mérida is discussed, as well as a trio and regional dance performance.
The show lasts 45 minutes and is screened every Saturday at 8:00 p.m. on the facade of the Casa de Montejo. For safe access, all protocols and measures are in place to respect the healthy distance.
Due to the Covid pandemic, the troubadours of Mérida are one of the groups most affected economically, since their activity is 100% face-to-face with the public and the coronavirus does not allow them to work for more than a year now.
Through the Culture department, the Mérida City Council grants donations to the Mérida Troubadour Associations.
You can acquire your electronic access on the page www.TusBoletos.mx
Source: Sipse
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
After two months Progreso beaches reopen on weekends
Announce reopening of traditional and international.
-
Mérida City Council will work on the continuity of successful public policies
Mérida, Yucatán, (September 9, 2021) .-.
-
First case of Covid-19 registered after 8 months in Quintana Roo, Yucatan municipality
YUCATAN, (September 09, 2021) .- After.
-
Recent Cannabis Use Linked to Heart Attack Risk in Adults Under 45
The reason for the connection isn’t.
-
Yaxcabá teenager promotes Maya culture through song
Merida, Yucatan, (September 09, 2021).- “I.
-
Meridians will be able to participate in citizen consultation
From today until September 30, the.
-
More and more pets are being abandoned in shelters
MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (September 08, 2021).- Due.
-
México´s popular sayings and phrases about food and their short translations
“Enjoy, eat and drink, life is.
-
Importance of the role of local communities in the conservation of natural resources
Quintana Roo, (September 07, 2021).- 2030.
-
Municipal Police rescue a spider monkey that entered a Kanasín grocery store
MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (September 07, 2021).- This.
Leave a Comment