Valladolid paramedics dismissed for dancing in front of a deceased by COVID-19

Valladolid, Yucatan; September 15, 2021 (ACOM) .- Two municipal paramedics were separated from their positions for performing a dance while attending the report of a woman who died as a result of COVID-19.
Mayor Alfredo Fernández Arceo said that the situation occurred on Monday at the Chanyokdzonot community when emergency agents were treating a 24-year-old inhabitant with complications derived from the coronavirus.
And it is that the relatives were angry after seeing that the paramedics, who could only confirm the death of the woman, performed a kind of dance and disrespected the family’s mourning.
Fernández Arceo detailed in a video statement that the agents “acted without ethics and professionalism” and said that he will comply with the commitment made at the beginning of the administration to dismiss any public servant who does not generate good results.
“I issued instructions to Commander William Concha Lara so that the paramedics who committed these unworthy acts are removed from office, while the corresponding investigations are carried out,” said the municipal official.
The mayor also sent his condolences to the relatives and announced that justice will be done in this case.
Source: Reporteros hoy
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
