UADY High School students return to face-to-face classes in Merida

Mérida, Yucatán, (September 06, 2021).- With about 20% capacity, Preparatory 1 of the Autonomous University of Yucatán began its face-to-face work today Monday, September 6th.

The public high school “Escuela Preparartoria #1” of the Autonomous University of Yucatán is one of the most requested in new high school students. Thousands of applications arrive each year for those who aspire to belong to UADY.

And although this year was no exception, as hundreds of applications were received, the vast majority opted for online classes, due to the covid-19 pandemic.

An estimate by the director Ligia Herrera assures that only 20% of the students of this school attended the face-to-face classes, respecting the protocols established by the state government to avoid contagion in the classrooms.

It is expected that in the coming days or weeks more students will join the face-to-face classes, especially those who are of legal age to receive their first dose of the vaccine.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments