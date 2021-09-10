Two schools close in Tulum after COVID-19 cases are detected

Cofepris indicated that the verification of schools in Quintana Roo is applied to monitor compliance with sanitary measures within the campuses and avoid cases of COVID

Quintana Roo, (September 09, 2021).- The return to face-to-face classes in Quintana Roo in its second week has forced two educational establishments in the municipality of Tulum to close for two weeks due to the confirmation of COVID-19 cases.

The first week of classes closed a total of four schools with cases confirmed by COVID-19, a principal, two teachers, and one member of the administrative staff, in two public schools and two private schools, according to information from the Ministry of Education in Quintana Roo (SEQ); However, the schools were not completely closed, by immediately applying the sanitary protocols required by both the SEQ and the Ministry of Health (SESA) and the Federal Commission for Protection against Sanitary Risks (Coferpis), the positive cases were isolated, and those who had contact with them are monitored.

While the State Secretary of Education announced that there are already 16 confirmed COVID-19 cases in this return to school, within these cases, the first positive is found in the Tulum elementary school, located in the Xulka neighborhood, where a teacher tested positive for Covid. However, the campus was quarantined and face-to-face classes will go back to Online mode for the next 14 days as a preventive measure to stop the virus from spreading among students, who will be monitored for two weeks at home, as they could have contact with the teacher inside the classroom”, announced Ariel Pat, supervisor of school zone 060.

In the same way, today the municipality of Tulum adds another school to the list, so now there are two schools in Tulum that have registered positive cases, so they had to return their students to confinement in their homes and continue with classes online too.

The second case occurred in an indigenous kindergarten called Simón Bolivar in the town of Francisco Uh May, where a teacher was ill with the virus, so she is now in quarantine at the request of the parents themselves when informed by the educational authorities of the case, while monitoring is carried out to identify any other possible case among the people who maintained contact with the infected teacher to carry out the confinement until the tests determine if they are also positive for the disease.

So far, according to Cofepris, there are four private schools that have been suspended due to capacity issues, as they were caught exceeding the number of students allowed in classrooms, for which they were also credited with fines that can reach up to 160 thousand pesos.

