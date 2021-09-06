Two restaurants in Mérida shut down for not respecting sanitary measures

MÉRIDA, Yucatán,(September 06, 2021).- For not complying with the protocols and sanitary measures established in the fight against the Covid-19 coronavirus, a bar located in Downtown Mérida and a restaurant bar, located in the south of this city, were closed down by the local authorities.

It was during a surveillance operation that personnel from the State Health Secretaries (SSY), Government General (SGG) and Public Security (SSP), as well as the State Civil Protection Coordination (Procivy), confirmed that the bar Cesar’s, located on Calle 58 by 69 in the center of the Yucatecan capital and in the restaurant bar Las Palmas, in the Melitón Salazar neighborhood, exceeded the allowed capacity, in addition to failing to comply with other sanitary measures, so they proceeded to shut down both establishments and place the seals of closure.

In this sense, the state government staff that carried out the operation informed those responsible for both businesses that, as a result of the irregularities found, they could receive a fine of up to 180 thousand pesos.

The implemented actions are intended to safeguard the health of the Yucatecans in accordance with the Safe Economic Reactivation Agreement, in accordance with the epidemiological traffic light in order to verify compliance with the sanitary measures issued by federal and state authorities.

The state government reiterates that inspections will continue at all businesses and establishments that are authorized to operate within the Safe Economic Reactivation Agreement comply with all sanitary provisions, so it will continue to be firm and will apply zero tolerance for those who attempt against the health of the Yucatecans.

