Tropical Storm Nicholas nears Gulf Coast; while 2 other disturbances form in the Atlantic

September 13, 2021.- Tropical Storm Nicholas is strengthening as it moves northeast in the Gulf of Mexico and up the Texas shoreline Monday morning. Meanwhile, the Atlantic is noisy, with two other disturbances causing a commotion.

First, Nicholas is about 210 miles south of Port O’Connor, Texas, and 40 miles southeast of the mouth of the Rio Grande. The 14th named storm of the season is now moving north at 5 mph with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph, according to the NHC’s 8 a.m. update.

Tropical storm warnings and watches remain in effect for territories going from the east coast of Mexico to the south coast of Texas.

As Nicholas inches closer to Texas, meteorologists warn that further strengthening will be possible in the next 12 hours, allowing Nicholas to surge into hurricane strength. However, once the storm moves inland Tuesday, it is expected to begin diminishing.

The NHC is also monitoring two tropical waves with the potential of becoming the next tropical depression or storm.

The closest one to Florida is a low that is expected to form near the southeastern Bahamas in the next few days, with a 50% chance of formation by next week. Gradual development is possible as it moves northwest across the Atlantic. It’s still unclear what impact, if any, it will have on the Sunshine State.

A tropical wave is expected to emerge off the west coast of Africa in the next few days and has a 30% chance of formation in the next 48 hours and an 80% chance of formation by next week.

If these systems form into tropical storms, they would be named Tropical Storm Odette and Tropical Storm Peter. The 2021 season has already seen 13 named systems, including five hurricanes, three of which have been major hurricanes of Category 3 strength or higher.

