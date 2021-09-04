Tourists stay at an Airbnb accommodation in Ciudad Caucel and all their belongings get stolen

A woman, originally from Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco reported that she was the victim of robbery in a house in Mérida´s Ciudad Caucel which she rented through Airbnb. The owner of the house said that she will not make herself responsible for the theft.

MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (September 04, 2021).- Through Facebook, Mrs. Margarita Zapata publicly denounced that she and her family were victims of the theft of all their belongings in a house they rented in Ciudad Caucel through the “Airbnb” app.

As detailed, all their luggage was stolen, and although support was requested from the Police, it was impossible to follow the case because the day after this they had to return to Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, where they reside, and they could not recover anything.

The publication was made this Thursday 2nd, and the woman points out that she and her family came to Mérida and rented a house in Ciudad Caucel through “Airbnb”. Then they went out to meet their relatives, but when they returned they realized that all their luggage had been stolen from the place they rented.

The door was not forced, and when reporting what happened to the owner of the rental site, she said she did not know anything, despite the fact that there was no visible damage to the access and it seems that the door was unlocked.

The support of the Police was requested, but nothing could be done, as Mrs. Margarita Zapata said that they had even been singled out for “self-theft”, and they could not follow up on the case because the next day they had to travel from new.

The only thing she could do was to report the incident on social networks so that people who rent houses through this application are careful not to be victims of these types of crimes.

Source: Sipse

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







