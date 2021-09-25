Top Mistakes New Business Owners Make

As a new business owner, it’s easy to overlook things. After all, you’re finally taking a step into entrepreneurship and have a million things to do. However, even established businesses can miss their mark when it comes to streamlining daily processes, which in turn, can lead to costly mistakes. If you’re looking for ways to make your business run more efficiently, you first need to know what to focus on.

Lack of Financial Planning

In today’s digital age, it’s possible to start a business with little to no money. Once your business gains some traction, you need to have a solid financial strategy or underestimate how much money you really need to grow your business. Failure to do so often results in businesses not meeting their goals or going out of business. You can prevent this from happening by having enough capital for startup expenses and planning for the next 12 months of business.

Not Embracing Technology

In addition to making the most of the internet to improve brand visibility, you also need to ensure that your fleet is updated as well. When it comes to managing your drivers, if you have them, you need to make sure you install ELD for advanced safety. If you’re not familiar with what ELDs are, you can review online guides, which break everything down. ELDs ensure driving hours are accurately tracked and help keep your drivers safe while on the road.

Continued Education

Even if you’re an expert in your field, you still need to continue learning to grow your business. Running a business is an ongoing process, which means you need to stay current on all aspects of your company including financial planning, marketing and employee enrichment, if applicable.

Not Charging Enough

Regardless of the product of service, not charging enough is the fastest way to go out of business. While you do need to offer competitive pricing, you also need to make a profit. Research your competition and look for ways to offer more competitive or perks. You should also keep an eye on their pricing strategy at certain times of year as well.

Not Marketing Your Business

Even the smallest of businesses need to market themselves. If you’re a brick-and-mortar establishment, you can start with signage and local SEO. If you’re exclusively online, you need to position yourself as an authority in your niche and market on appropriate platforms. B2C and DTC companies usually do well connecting with consumers on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. B2B businesses should make the most of LinkedIn and Twitter. Be careful not to make these mistakes when growing your following on social media, the best and worst part of these platforms is their outreach.

Not Asking for Help

Finally, you need to ask for help when you need it. Even if you’re just working by yourself, you need time to recharge. If your budget allows, hire someone to work the customer service side of things, like answering emails or processing payments and returns. Look online for freelancers who work as virtual assistants and can help lighten your workload. They can take care of the most time-consuming tasks, which will give you time to relax and focus on other aspects of your business.







Comments

comments