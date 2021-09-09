This Wednesday 8, SSY report 17 deaths and 296 new Covid infections in Yucatan

MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (September 09, 2021).- The number of coronavirus infections this Wednesday was about to reach 300 again, with 296 new cases being reported, according to what the Yucatan Health Secretariat announced.
With these infections, the total number of people who have contracted in Yucatan throughout the pandemic has already reached 64,671, and of them, 56,584 are people who have recovered, do not have symptoms, or can infect.
Likewise, it was announced that there were 17 deaths, with ages ranging from 51 to 93 years, and to date, 278 people remain hospitalized in total isolation.
Of the 296 new infections, it was detailed that 148 were in Mérida, 23 in Tizimín, 16 in Hunucmá, 12 in Kanasín and Ticul, 11 in Valladolid, 10 in Umán, 9 in Maxcanú, 7 in Progreso, 6 in Acanceh, 5 in Motul, 4 foreigners, 3 in Kinchil, 2 in Chocholá, Conkal, Cuncunul, Opichén, Panabá and Tixkokob, and 1 in Cacalchén, Cenotillo, Chemax, Chikindzonot, Espita, Halachado, Izamal, Kantunil, Muna, Oxkutzcab, Peto, Quintana Roo, Río Lagartos, San Felipe, Seyé, Sucilá, Tecoh and Temax municipalities.
Contagions in Mérida
Mérida already has 38,285 positive cases accumulated, of which 10,303 are in the north, 9,765 in the east, 3,602 in the center, 5,562 in the south, and 9,053 in the west.
Deaths
Likewise, it was explained that the 17 deaths were the following:
1.- 78-year-old male from Mérida with DM / SAH.
2.- 93-year-old male from Mérida without comorbidities.
3.- 78-year-old male from Mérida without comorbidities.
4.- 80-year-old male from Valladolid with DM / HAS.
5.- 73-year-old male from Chichimilá with IRC.
6.- 51-year-old female from Sucilá with DM / SAH / Obesity.
7.- 85-year-old male from Valladolid without comorbidities.
8.- 59-year-old male from Othón P. Blanco, Quintana Roo, with HAS.
9.- 80-year-old male from Hunucmá without comorbidities.
10.- 55-year-old female from Lázaro Cárdenas, Quintana Roo, with Asthma / Obesity.
11.- 80-year-old female from Opichén with HAS.
12.- 65-year-old female from Mérida with DM.
13.- 93-year-old female from Tecoh with HAS.
14.- Male 70 years of Suma with HAS.
15.- 61-year-old female from Mérida with HAS.
16.- 73-year-old female from Mérida with HAS.
17.- 83-year-old male from Mérida without comorbidities.
Acronyms: SYSTEMIC ARTERIAL HYPERTENSION (SAH), DIABETES MELLITUS (DM) and CHRONIC KIDNEY FAILURE (CRF).
In total, there are already 5 thousand 615 people killed in Yucatan as a result of Covid-19.
Active cases to date are 2,194 stable patients , with mild symptoms and isolated at home, and 278 hospitalized patients in total isolation.
Source: Sipse
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
