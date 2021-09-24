The US plans to reach the goal of 70% of the world’s population vaccinated by 2022

President Joe Biden prepares a plan that contemplates the donation of millions of supplementary doses of the covid Pfizer vaccine, with the goal of vaccinating 70% of the world’s population by 2022
September 24, 2021.- The United States will buy and distribute 500 million supplementary doses of the Pfizer vaccine against covid-19 in countries with fewer resources, senior officials of the US administration said Wednesday.
In this way, the total number of doses that Washington promises to donate will rise to more than 100 million.
On the other hand, US President Joe Biden wants to set an “ambitious goal”, by which each country, including the poorest, “reaches 70% of vaccinations” in its population within a year, said those sources, under anonymity.
The announcement was made by the Democratic president last Wednesday 22nd during a virtual summit that he presided over the fight against the pandemic.
It is a huge commitment from the United States. For every dose we administer in this country so far, we are donating three doses to other countries, ” an official compared.
The vaccines will be purchased at cost and distributed through the international mechanism Covax, according to those responsible.
Biden will use the summit to pressure other countries to “commit to greater ambition” in their plans to share vaccines, including setting them specific challenges, according to the White House.
To date, the United States has donated some 160 million doses to more than 100 different countries.
According to OurWorldInData , 43.5% of the world’s population has received at least one dose of vaccine.
But that figure, elevated by the rate of vaccination in developed countries, hides immense inequalities and there are countries with fewer resources where only 2% of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine.
This summit’s ambition is to decree the beginning of the end of the pandemic, ” according to US sources.
The coronavirus pandemic has killed more than 4.7 million people worldwide since the end of December 2019, according to a count based on official figures.
However, the WHO estimates that the balance of the pandemic may be two or three times higher.
Source: Excelsior
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Biden’s honeymoon with Europe is over
BARCELONA — When President Biden stood.
-
World thyroid cancer day; incidence increased and mortality decreased
It is the most common tumor.
-
Mérida urban area cannot continue to expand, it is not viable or profitable (Canadevi)
Merida, Yucatan, (September 24, 2021).- Given.
-
Hotels in the Riviera Maya are recovering thanks to international flights reopening
The yellow traffic light also benefits.
-
The White Lady, endemic fish of the Yucatan Peninsula threatened by water pollution
Merida, Yucatan, (September 24, 2021).- The.
-
Mexico reports 11,808 infections and 748 deaths from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours
MEXICO, (September 24, 2021).- The federal.
-
Cold fronts season 2021-2022 begins, 56 are expected; the first one hits in these states
MEXICO, (September 24, 20221).- The cold fronts.
-
An 82-year-old man is arrested for stealing two chocolate bars in Tlalpan, CDMX
Don Sergio Armando, 82 years old,.
-
Three inmates escape from Playa del Carmen prision
Guards shoot and recapture two, the.
-
WHO approves Regeneron as third treatment against Covid-19
World, (September 24, 2021).- The World.
Leave a Comment