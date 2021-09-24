The US plans to reach the goal of 70% of the world’s population vaccinated by 2022

President Joe Biden prepares a plan that contemplates the donation of millions of supplementary doses of the covid Pfizer vaccine, with the goal of vaccinating 70% of the world’s population by 2022

September 24, 2021.- The United States will buy and distribute 500 million supplementary doses of the Pfizer vaccine against covid-19 in countries with fewer resources, senior officials of the US administration said Wednesday.

In this way, the total number of doses that Washington promises to donate will rise to more than 100 million.

On the other hand, US President Joe Biden wants to set an “ambitious goal”, by which each country, including the poorest, “reaches 70% of vaccinations” in its population within a year, said those sources, under anonymity.

The announcement was made by the Democratic president last Wednesday 22nd during a virtual summit that he presided over the fight against the pandemic.

It is a huge commitment from the United States. For every dose we administer in this country so far, we are donating three doses to other countries, ” an official compared.

The vaccines will be purchased at cost and distributed through the international mechanism Covax, according to those responsible.

Biden will use the summit to pressure other countries to “commit to greater ambition” in their plans to share vaccines, including setting them specific challenges, according to the White House.

To date, the United States has donated some 160 million doses to more than 100 different countries.

According to OurWorldInData , 43.5% of the world’s population has received at least one dose of vaccine.

But that figure, elevated by the rate of vaccination in developed countries, hides immense inequalities and there are countries with fewer resources where only 2% of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine.

This summit’s ambition is to decree the beginning of the end of the pandemic, ” according to US sources.

The coronavirus pandemic has killed more than 4.7 million people worldwide since the end of December 2019, according to a count based on official figures.

However, the WHO estimates that the balance of the pandemic may be two or three times higher.

Source: Excelsior

