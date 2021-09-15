The number of injured people in traffic accidents triples in Yucatan

Mérida, Yucatán, (September 15, 2021).- In Yucatán, the number of injured victims in traffic accidents has tripled, even so far this year the totals registered from 2018 to 2020 have already been exceeded, revealed the federal Ministry of Health.

At the moment, Yucatan is among the 10 states with the lowest incidence of people hospitalized as a result of injuries suffered in road incidents, surpassing Campeche and Quintana Roo.

Until epidemiological week number 35, which runs from August 29 to September 4th of the current year, in the Mexican Republic, a total of 77,848 accumulated confirmed cases of “Transportation accidents in motor vehicles” have been registered, with an increase of 30.3 per percent compared to the same period in 2020, when the sum was 59,721 injured.

In Yucatán, there are 1,251 cases, with an increase of 217.5 percent over the previous year, when the accumulated was 394 injured.

17 weeks after the end of the year, Yucatán has already exceeded the totals of the last three years, since in 2018 there were 674 injured, in 2019 there were 868 hospitalized, and in 2020 there were 744 injured.

From 2012 to date, the highest figure was registered in 2015, with 6,600 cases, and the lowest was in 2018, with 674 cases.

Yucatán is in 23rd place in the national table, with 1.61 percent of the total registered in the country, while Quintana Roo is in 24th position, with a thousand 226, 1.57 percent, and Campeche is in step 27, with 717 hospitalized, 0.92 percent.

Regarding gender, in the country there are 47,170 men, 60.6 percent, and 30,678 women, 39.4 percent, while in Yucatan there are 792 men, 63.3 percent, and 459 women, 36.7 percent. .

In this epidemiological week alone, 2,249 cases were registered in the country, of which 25 were from Yucatán, that is, one accident every three hours.

Similarly, so far this year 38 pedestrians have already been run over, with a decrease of 2.6 percent compared to 2020, when the accumulated was 39.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







