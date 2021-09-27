The Maya train and the new Yucatan airport would be connected

MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (September 25, 2021).- The connection between the Maya train and the new Mérida airport could be of the rail type or through multimodal transport, indicated the legal director of the National Fund for the Promotion of Tourism (Fonatur), Alejandro Varela Arellano.
He added that the relocation of the air terminal, confirmed by the federal government, is a very ambitious project that will trigger phase two or three of interconnectivity with the city of Merida.
The official indicated that the Federation, the State Government and the Private Initiative are still defining the details to present it soon.
Where will the new airport be in Yucatan?
Although he did not specify that the new air terminal will be in Poxilá community, he did reveal that the land reserve will be an area near the conurbation of Umán, but it will be confirmed when the aeronautical authority approves its viability.
As we reported, the third national infrastructure package that the Federation will release in the coming days includes the new Mérida airport in Poxilá, Umán community, in which an initial investment of 10 billion pesos is expected.
The Ministry of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP) specified that in the 10 projects that add up to 57 thousand 300 million pesos the new air terminal of the entity is contemplated, which will be carried out by Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (ASUR), by Fernando Chico Pardo, and the group of the Yucatecan businessman José Antonio Loret de Mola.
It is the second in importance of that package, only behind the La Pitahaya-Libramiento Northeast de Querétaro highway, which will have an investment of 12.4 billion pesos.
It is estimated that the new state airport, which will be located about 30 km from the Yucatecan capital, will be one of the most modern and functional in the country.
Varela Arellano confirmed this project on land in Umán, but the details will be released by the Ministry of Communications and Transportation (SCT) in the coming weeks.
“It is part of the regional development project, it has been announced and we believe that it would be wonderful for the urban area to generate a reserve, decompress the (current) airport, but many factors intervene, such as the Ministry of Finance with the budget, airport operators and the aeronautical authority of the SCT ”, he stated.
Source: Sipse
The Yucatan Times
