Subject who shot and killed his nephew in Tekit, Yucatán is under the custody of the FGE

He gave his statement before the Public Ministry, an instance that he has until today to present it before a control judge and impute the crime of qualified homicide

MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (September 14, 2021).- The subject who murdered his nephew in Tekit municipality is at the disposal of the State Attorney General’s Office for the integration of the investigation folder.

According to the information, the aggressor was identified with the initials A.E.T. of 60 years of age, who gives his statement before the Public Ministry, an instance that he has until today to present him before a control judge and impute the crime of qualified homicide.

The attack also injured two young men, one 18 and the other 19 years old, who were hospitalized.

The events took place when the three victims were sitting in the public thoroughfare, on Calle 23 between 32 and 34 in Tekit municipality, and were attacked by A.E.T., who shot them with a shotgun for old family quarrels. The shooter was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident.

At the scene of the events, the 22-year-old J.I.C.C. died from the serious injuries he sustained, while the 18-year-old J.E.P. and the 19-year-old A.J.C.C. received impacts on the back and on the shoulder and neck, respectively.

The aggressor was detained by the locals and relatives of those attacked.

Source: Sipse

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







