Students will go back to school until December in Quintana Roo

In Cancun and the northern zone, schools where there are already some type of face-to-face activities are repaired first
Quintana Roo, (September 10, 2021).- Some 48 basic education schools in the northern area of Quintana Roo have 50% progress in their rehabilitation, after they were looted and unused for 16 months due to the pandemic.
Repairs have been carried out in 28 schools in the municipality of Cozumel, 10 in Benito Juárez, and 10 in Solidaridad.
Abraham Rodríguez Herrera, head of the Institute of Physical Educational Infrastructure of the State of Quintana Roo (Ifeqroo) pointed out that this number of schools is expected to have the basic services to start blended activities at the end of this month.
“What we are doing is enabling water and electricity services for sanitation services, but there are damages that were caused by lack of use, for example, the keys are stuck, the fans no longer turn on, but we are gradually reintegrating them.”
According to the programmed activities, it is intended that by the month of November the number of schools repaired could reach 150 , in order to finish the 380 schools with reports of vandalism in the month of December.
Rodríguez Herrera indicated that priority is given to repairing schools that already have activities with students and that need minor adjustments to furniture, especially in preschool
“Not all schools in the state are seeing the presence of students in their facilities, and the priority is to serve those with students. We are working with the Secretary of Education, Ana Isabel Vásquez Jiménez to have the opportune report where there is already the presence of teachers and students to pay attention to the rehabilitation work ”.
He mentioned that in this first stage, 10 companies have been employed and a tender is soon to be prepared to include another 10 companies, all with tax registration in the state.
Source: Sipse
Its the best choise.
