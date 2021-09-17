State authorities shut down Independence Day party in Ixil, Yucatán

Those responsible for the event could receive a fine of up to 180 thousand pesos

MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (September 17, 2021).- In a routine surveillance operation, Yucatán State Government personnel shut down a party on the occasion of national celebrations in the municipality of Ixil. In a statement, it was specified that the corresponding protocols and sanitary measures were not respected in the face of the Covid pandemic. The owner of the place could be fined up to 180,000 pesos.

Agents of the State Health Secretariats (SSY), General Government (SGG), and Public Security (SSP), as well as the State Coordination of Civil Protection (Procivy) carried out a surveillance operation in the local “Los Petos” in Ixil, Mérida. The party was held without the established sanitary measures and the capacity for this type of space was exceeded.

In the place, alcoholic beverages were being sold and four musical groups were participating as well. Other sanitary measures were also breached, so the site’s closure seals were placed.

As part of the process, state government personnel in charge of the operation informed those responsible for the event that, as a result of the irregularities found, they could receive a fine of up to 180,000 pesos.

