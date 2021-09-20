Starting October 4, the “curfew” will be eliminated

The news was announced by the Secretary of Health of Yucatan during the daily coronavirus report, in which 241 new cases were reported.

Mérida, Yucatán.- On October 4th the vehicle restriction will be completely eliminated in Yucatán, according to what was announced this Sunday by the Secretary of Health of Yucatán, Mauricio Sauri Vivas, in the daily report of coronavirus in the state.

Prior to the data of the last 24 hours, the official indicated that the elimination of the restriction was a decision made by the Committee of Experts in Health, after determining that the necessary conditions exist due to the decrease in the number of infections and deaths in Yucatan.

Regarding Sunday’s numbers, it was announced that there were 241 new positive cases and 15 deaths, the latter among people between 42 and 69 years of age.

Of these 241, almost all were in Merida, which registered 211 infections, followed by Valladolid with 6, another 5 in Progreso, 3 in Kanasin, Temozon, Tizimin, and Uman, 1 in Acanceh, Izamal, Sucilla, Tekax, Ticul, and Yobain.

In total, Yucatan accumulates 67,759 positive cases, and 87 percent, that is, 59,290, are recovered people who no longer have symptoms and are no longer contagious.

In Merida, the accumulated number as of today is 40,279 infections. Of these, 10,734 are in the north, 10,244 in the east, 3,799 in the center, 5,933 in the south, and 9,569 in the west.

This Sunday, September 19th, the deaths of 15 people were reported, 9 men and 6 women who had other diseases such as hypertension, diabetes, obesity, COPD, and immunosuppression.

Of these people, 9 resided in Mérida, and one each in Acanceh, Conkal, Maxcanú, Sinanché, Tekax and Temax. There are already 5793 people dead in Yucatan due to Covid-19.

Active cases are 2415 stable patients, isolated at home and with mild symptoms, and 261 hospitalized in total isolation.

The head of the SSY, Mauricio Sauri Vivas, informed that the good progress in vaccination in the state, which has managed to stop the increase in the number of infections and deaths caused by Coronavirus, led the Committee of Health Experts to consider that the conditions exist so that, as of Monday, October 4, the restriction to vehicular mobility at night can be completely lifted.

Following the Committee’s recommendations, with this and the announcement made last Thursday, October 16, the nighttime mobility restriction would be completely eliminated.

He explained that, although the necessary conditions to eliminate this measure had been in place since September 1, the Committee of Health Experts suggested waiting and doing it in two stages, as was done last May, when this provision was eliminated for the first time.

The Secretary of Health pointed out that the main reason why it was decided to wait until October 4 is that only 5 days have passed since the first dose of vaccination of the 18 to 29-year-old age group, so that opening it partially will help to allow a few weeks to pass so that this age group, as well as the 30 to 39 year-olds to whom the second dose is being applied, generate the necessary antibodies to reduce the risk of contagion.

In addition, the health experts did not consider it wise to eliminate the restriction earlier due to the fact that the process of returning to school was also taking place.

Thursday, Friday, and Saturday are the days with the highest mobility for the 18 to 39-year-old age groups, which represent half of the population in Yucatan, people in that age range are the ones with the highest mobility.

