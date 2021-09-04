SSP agents find Maya elderly man wandering with 300 thousand pesos

Mérida, Yucatán, (September 04, 2021) .- The senior citizen said that he lives in Kanasín municipality and repeated that he only spoke in Maya. SSP agents asked for support from Uniprev, which took over the elderly.

According to what was found, the elderly man was seen by residents of the area sitting at the doors of a house on 64-H street between 99-A and 99-B in the Melitón Salazar neighborhood.

the man had already been sitting there for a long time, which caught people’s attention.

One of the neighbors approached him and asked if he was lost, but he only replied that he was from Kanasín and that he only spoke Mayan.

Concerned, the neighbors called the police and SSP agents arrived at the scene. After questioning the old man, they asked him to remove his belongings to see if he had any identification.

It was when they saw that the older adult began to take out several wads of bills. Some 300 thousand pesos (15,000 USD) were accounted for.

In order to protect him from being robbed, they called Uniprev to take care of him, to keep him safe along with the large amount of money he was carrying.

The older adult could not explain how he had such an amount of cash.

Photo: (Yucatan ahora)

The SSP Yucatán has already published a notice to locate the relatives of the senior citizen, who is already receiving help from specialized personnel.

Source: SSP

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments