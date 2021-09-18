Son finds the lifeless body of his elderly mother wrapped in a piece of cloth in Maní, Yucatán

MANÍ, Yucatán, (September 18, 2021).- Margarita Yah Bacab, 72 years old, was found dead and wrapped in a piece of cloth in the backyard of her house located in Maní, Yucatán municipality.
The tragic discovery occurred this Friday 17th, around 8 in the morning, in a property on Calle 25th in the La Candelaria neighborhood.
Misael Adán Yah Yah, 50 years old, son of the deceased, was detained by the authorities, suspected of killing the woman.
Known in the community for his drug addiction and for setting houses on fire, the son of Mrs. Yah Bacab was the one who notified the authorities, to which he reported that he found his dead mother wrapped in a cloth at the bottom of his house on a mound of sascab.
Other relatives of the septuagenarian indicated that she had not been reported as missing and last Sunday the 12th was the last time they saw her alive.
Several patrols from the Municipal Police and the SSP attended the scene. The house was cordoned off for investigations. Later, the Semefo doctors arrived to lift the body
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
In 59 days, the Tianguis Turístico de México will kick off in Mérida
Mérida, Yucatán, (September 18, 2021).- This.
-
Free campaign to vaccinate your pet against rabies starts Sunday, September 19th in Yucatán
The campaign will be held from.
-
Walmart security guard gunned down in Cancun
A woman who was shopping for.
-
Subjects break into Mérida´s home and abduct a child in legal action for custody
Mérida, Yucatán, (September 17, 2021).- Alleged.
-
Yucatan State Government does not grant permits for Christian Nodal’s concert in Mérida
Mérida, Yucatán, (September 17, 2021).- Through.
-
Young man missing in the municipality of Opichén was found lifeless two days later
MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (September 17, 2021).- After.
-
FGE rules out kidnapping and execution of radio station executive
Mérida, Yucatán, (September 17, 2021).- The.
-
Cuba’s parliament to analyze same-sex marriage
The draft of a new family.
-
New construction regulations in Quintana Roo guarantee access to people with disabilities
The regulation will make it compulsory.
-
Yucatan has not reported Dengue cases for 4 months despite heavy rains
YUCATAN, (September 17, 2021).- Yucatán has.
Leave a Comment