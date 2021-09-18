Son finds the lifeless body of his elderly mother wrapped in a piece of cloth in Maní, Yucatán

MANÍ, Yucatán, (September 18, 2021).- Margarita Yah Bacab, 72 years old, was found dead and wrapped in a piece of cloth in the backyard of her house located in Maní, Yucatán municipality.

The tragic discovery occurred this Friday 17th, around 8 in the morning, in a property on Calle 25th in the La Candelaria neighborhood.

Misael Adán Yah Yah, 50 years old, son of the deceased, was detained by the authorities, suspected of killing the woman.

Photo: (Yucatan.com.mx)

Known in the community for his drug addiction and for setting houses on fire, the son of Mrs. Yah Bacab was the one who notified the authorities, to which he reported that he found his dead mother wrapped in a cloth at the bottom of his house on a mound of sascab.

Other relatives of the septuagenarian indicated that she had not been reported as missing and last Sunday the 12th was the last time they saw her alive.

Photo: (Yucatan.com.mx)

Several patrols from the Municipal Police and the SSP attended the scene. The house was cordoned off for investigations. Later, the Semefo doctors arrived to lift the body

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments