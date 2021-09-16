Smoking is the seventh cause of death from Covid-19 in Yucatán

Mérida, Yucatán, (September 15, 2021).- Smoking represents the seventh cause of death from Covid-19 in the state, a problem detected in one of every 25 deaths, reported the Yucatan Health Secretariat (SSY).

Currently, the seven comorbidities or risk factors for the deadly fast-spreading disease are high blood pressure, diabetes, obesity, chronic kidney failure, heart disease, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), and smoking.

1.5 years after the presence of the pandemic in the state, of the total deaths, 193 were due to smoking, 3.4 percent

According to the Head of Medical Benefits of the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) in Yucatán, Alonso Sansores Río, highlighted that tobacco use is a risk factor for Covid-19 and generates many other complications that affect health

He highlighted the multiple benefits of quitting this habit, such as reducing complications that can cause the death of a person infected with Covid-19.

He explained that smoking causes damage not only to the health of consumers but also to the people around them, known as passive or second-hand smokers, since they are also exposed to toxins from tobacco smoke.

He added that this habit can cause different types of cancer as well as damage to various organs, including the lungs, heart, blood vessels, mouth, skin, eyes, and bones; In addition, being a smoker and getting Covid-19 could considerably aggravate the symptoms generated by the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Similarly, one of the chronic conditions that occur most frequently in those who smoke is COPD, which causes difficulty in breathing; It can even occur in people between the ages of 27 and 30 if they started smoking at an early age.

There are several benefits to quitting smoking: heart rate and blood pressure return to the correct level; little by little the hair and breath are decontaminated from the toxic substances contained in cigarettes; improves lung oxygenation, the senses of taste and smell are normalized; as well as respiratory function and increased physical capacity.

Some of these changes are reflected immediately; while a year after having stopped this habit, great improvements are seen.

For many people quitting smoking is not easy; therefore, he suggested gradually reducing the consumption of cigarettes; Make a list of reasons why you want to avoid this habit and compare the benefits with the negative aspects; Get rid of all items associated with smoking.

They can also try to stay distracted with other activities so they don’t feel the urge to smoke, or decrease anxiety.

He exemplified the case of watching television, listening to music, talking on the phone or video call, meditating, tidying up a room, learning a craft or recipe online, doing moderate exercise, among other dynamics.

Finally, in order to protect the health of the right-hand person and avoid their exposure to tobacco smoke, the IMSS prohibits smoking inside clinics, offices, and hospitals, for which reason its facilities are certified as “100% Tobacco Smoke-Free Buildings”.

