Shooting outside a Tulum bar leaves at least two dead

QUINTANA ROO, (September 13, 2021).- In Tulum, dozens of tourists witnessed moments of panic, after hitmen shot a taxi driver in the hotel zone of this tourist destination, where it is presumed that at least 8 bullets were shot.

The taxi driver belonged to the “Caribbean Sharks” union and his execution took place in the coastal area, specifically at kilometer 7.5 near the Rosa Negra Bar, where the deceased was waiting to provide service.

Photo: (Yucatan a la mano)

Likewise, another taxi driver was also injured, who died in the hospital.

The Quintana Roo police were present at the scene and reported it to the state attorney general’s office.

According to the bar assistants, the incident occurred at approximately 10:30 pm, and a security guard at the bar was also shot and wounded, who died minutes later.

Through social networks, several videos of the moment have been disseminated, where you can see the despair of the tourists.

So far it is not reported that the attackers have been arrested, and no inquiries have been made to determine the reasons for the murder.

Source: Yucatan a la mano

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments